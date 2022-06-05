Report – Premier League club no longer interested in signing Dybala

Paulo Dybala is being shopped around Europe now as he looks to find a new home after leaving Juventus.

The attacker’s seven-year stay at the Allianz Stadium comes to an end in a matter of weeks after he couldn’t agree to a new deal with Juve.

He remains one of the world’s finest players and when he is fit, he can single-handedly win any match for his team.

Juve has signed Dusan Vlahovic to become the centre-piece of their rebuild, which meant there was no space for Dybala again on the team.

Inter Milan has been reported to be his main suitor, but his entourage is not limiting their options, and they are shopping him around European clubs.

Corriere Dello Sport claims he was offered to Tottenham to work with Antonio Conte, but the Premier League club rejected the offer because of his high wage demands.

This had been an issue between him and Juve, and it seems he will struggle to find a new club that can meet his demands.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of the world’s most recognisable players, but he must understand that teams have budgets, and he will not make most of them destroy the structure.

His injury record also means he is very much a risky investment now, and it will affect how much clubs will offer for his signature.