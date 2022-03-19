rudiger
Report – Premier League star agrees to join Juventus until 2026

March 19, 2022 - 11:45 am

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Juventus as a free agent in the summer, according to reports.

The German defender will be out of contract at the end of this season, and Chelsea has been struggling to get him on a deal.

The Blues faced a tough battle in convincing him to remain at the club. It seems they have finally lost it.

The German had interest from other clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but they have now lost out to Juventus.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato claims Juve and the defender has reached an agreement worth 6.5m euros net per season until 2026.

He would link up with his new teammates at the end of this campaign after finishing his deal at the London club.

If this report is true, Juve has just pulled off one of the major transfers of the summer very early.

Rudiger has been consistently good and could offer us up to four years of high-level football.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci constantly injured, we now have a defender that can easily cover for them when they become unavailable.

He could also become their long-term replacement if both or either retires from the game.

2 Comments

    Reply Martinn March 19, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    This would be done very good news indeed. But its this just meant to make us feel good? Corporations do this all the time. If not then hopefully the investment doesn’t stop there. We badly needed Zaka on Wednesday so hopefully more new faces is a good springboard

    Reply Anonymous March 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    No agreement between Juventus and Rudiger as of now, Fabrizio Romano confirms.
    The excitement went down the drain

