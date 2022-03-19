Report – Premier League star agrees to join Juventus until 2026

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Juventus as a free agent in the summer, according to reports.

The German defender will be out of contract at the end of this season, and Chelsea has been struggling to get him on a deal.

The Blues faced a tough battle in convincing him to remain at the club. It seems they have finally lost it.

The German had interest from other clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but they have now lost out to Juventus.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato claims Juve and the defender has reached an agreement worth 6.5m euros net per season until 2026.

He would link up with his new teammates at the end of this campaign after finishing his deal at the London club.

Juve FC Says

If this report is true, Juve has just pulled off one of the major transfers of the summer very early.

Rudiger has been consistently good and could offer us up to four years of high-level football.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci constantly injured, we now have a defender that can easily cover for them when they become unavailable.

He could also become their long-term replacement if both or either retires from the game.