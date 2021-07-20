Report – PSG finally decides to sell Juventus target

PSG has decided to sell Juventus target and former Inter Milan captain, Mauro Icardi.

The striker has been on the radar of Juve for some time now and a return to Serie A might also appeal to him.

He was the star man at Inter Milan and he was also one of the deadliest strikers in the Italian top-flight when he played for Inter.

He continues to score the goals in Paris, but he is behind the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in terms of relevance at the French club.

Calciomercato says he is interested in a move back to Italy and Massimiliano Allegri appreciates him.

The returning manager had tried to sign him when he was on the books of Inter and could get his man this summer.

In a boost to Juve’s chances of signing him, the report says PSG has now decided to cash in on him.

The French club has been on a spending spree this summer and they have to sell some of their current players to balance the books.

Icardi is one of their highest earners and selling him would help them save some money in wages.