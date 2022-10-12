Report: PSG hired Twitter army to attack Mbappé and Rabiot

On Tuesday, the love-hate relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint Germain emerged to the scene for the umpteenth time, with the superstar apparently hellbent on leaving the French capital… again.

To make matters worse, a new circulating report is explaining one of the reasons behind the toxic relationship between the striker and the Ligue 1 champions.

According to Mediapart via Calciomercato, PSG hired an army of fake Twitter accounts to attack members of the media, as well as some of their own players, including Mbappé and Adrien Rabiot.

While the story between the French club and Mbappé is well-documented, Rabiot and his mother Veronique were also involved in a row with the Parians prior to the midfielder’s departure in 2019.

The 27-year-old refused to sign a new contract, and was frozen out of the squad before eventually joining Juventus as a free agent.

These are surely some serious allegations, and could put PSG’s management in trouble if proven – although they might wind up being mere paper talk.

Furthermore, Rabiot’s Juventus contract is expiring at the end of the season, and a possible return to Paris has been on the table.

But following the surface of these allegations, his potential comeback could become less feasible.