Report – PSG is set to beat Juventus to coveted free agent

Throughout the season, Juventus has been actively pursuing Evan Ndicka, recognizing the possibility of his departure from Eintracht Frankfurt as a free agent. Despite significant interest from other top clubs across the continent, Juventus remained confident in their ability to secure his signature.

Due to Leonardo Bonucci’s fitness struggles this season, Juventus realized the need to plan for his potential replacement within their squad. Ndicka emerged as an ideal candidate for this role, and the club has been actively seeking to include him in their team for the upcoming season.

Regrettably, it appears that Juventus has not acted swiftly enough, as recent developments indicate that the defender is now poised to return to France. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken the lead in the race for Ndicka’s signature, displaying their activity in the free agency market.

Juve FC Says

Ndicka is one of the finest talents around the continent now and would make us much better than we are now if we add him to our squad.

However, now that PSG is also in the race, it would become harder for us to sort out a move for him unless we are prepared to pay a huge transfer fee.