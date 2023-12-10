A news report claims PSG are willing to offer Juventus the services of Gianluigi Donnarumma in exchange for Wojciech Szczesny.

The Italian goalkeeper has been a longtime transfer target for the Bianconeri.

The Turin-based giants have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old since his days at Milan. But when his contract with the Rossoneri expired in 2021, he ended up signing for Paris Saint-Germain instead.

However, the Italian international hasn’t always impressed in the French capital, with recurring blunders blemishing his displays.

So according to TuttoJuve, the Ligue 1 champions are keeping tabs on Szczesny who has been delivering great performances for Juventus recently.

The 33-year-old’s stunning saves have been vital for the Old Lady this term, including sensational stops in the victories against Milan, and more recently, Napoli.

Therefore, PSG are reportedly looking to sign the Polish veteran while tempting Juventus by offering Donnarumma as a counterpart.

As the source tells it, swapping Szczesny for the Italian wouldn’t be a significant change for Juventus in terms of salaries.

The former Milan star is tied to a contract with PSG that runs until 2026. On the other hand, Szczesny’s deal with the Bianconeri expires in 2025.

Juve FC say

At the moment, such stories should be taken with a pinch of salt. Yet, this staggering swap could make sense for all parties, especially if PSG decide to give up on Donnarumma.

On the other hand, Juventus could be willing to bet on the Italy goalkeeper given his age and superior transfer value.