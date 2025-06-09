Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly plotting a move for Juventus star Francisco Conceicao whose future remains up in the air.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri last August, sealing a dry loan from Porto. While the deal didn’t include an option to buy, it was believed that the two clubs had a gentleman’s agreement over a permanent summer transfer for a figure worth €30 million.

Former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had even claimed that Conceicao will 100% remain at the club.

Nevertheless, with Giuntoli and Thiago Motta now gone, it remains to be seen whether the agreement still stands.

Conceicao’s future shrouded in mystery

Getty Images

Moreover, the new management might not be as keen on the deal as its predecessor, especially with Igor Tudor expected to be confirmed for next season.

The Croatian coach may have fielded the Portugal international as a starter in the last two Serie A fixtures of the season, but he had previously dropped him from the lineup in seven straight matches following his arrival in March.

So with all the uncertainty engulfing the player’s future, PSG could pounce at the opportunity to sway the diminutive winger to the French capital.

PSG look to sway Francisco Conceicao

According to TuttoJuve, PSG director Luis Campos is still hoping to extend his Portuguese contingent, so he would love to add Conceicao to the likes of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves.

The source reveals that Campos is also keeping an eye on other Portuguese stars, such as Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto), Antonio Silva (Benfica) and Rafael Leão (Milan), but Conceicao represents the concrete option thanks to his affordable price.

While many Juventus fans would like to see the winger donning the black-and-white stripes next season, it remains to be seen if the club’s hierarchy shares the same vision or will instead focus on other objectives.