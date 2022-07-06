Juventus has placed Moise Kean on the market even though he is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Everton.

The striker struggled in his first season back at the club, and that has cast doubt over his long-term future in Turin.

Juve can make his transfer permanent after this season, and that becomes an obligation if he meets certain parameters.

The striker has not performed as good as the Bianconeri want, but he had a loan spell at PSG in the 2020/2021 season and did well.

The French club has not forgotten that experience, and Calciomercato reports that they still retain a strong interest in his signature.

The report says their new sporting director, Luis Campos, likes the Azzuri star, and he could work on a deal to bring him back to the club.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been poor on his return to the Allianz Stadium, and it is hard to see him remain with us for the long-term.

The striker has potential, but he has not shown enough to suggest he can support Dusan Vlahovic.

We need a more experienced deputy for the Serbian, and we might have to offload Kean to add one to our squad.