Report: PSG star gives priority for Juventus switch

As Paulo Dybala’s departure edges closer, Juventus are trying to pick up a capable replacement who can fill the void.

Several young players have been linked with a switch to Turin, but perhaps an experienced pair of legs would be needed in a frontline that features young talent.

Therefore, sporting director Federico Cherubini could decide to pursue Angel Di Maria next summer. Despite reaching the age of 34, the Argentine remains a top notch player.

However, the former Benfica star has become an afterthought in the French capital, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi forming an extraordinary trio.

Therefore Di Maria could be adamant to leave the Parisian club and embark on a new experience once his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Di Maria has received several proposals thus far, but has given the priority for Juventus.

Therefore, we could witness some significant development on this front in the coming weeks.

This season, the former Real Madrid winger has contributed in three goals and six assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances.

Juve FC say

At the age of 34, Di Maria is no longer a player that the Bianconeri can build a squad upon. However, he could provide an immediate impact which helps the squad in settling to life without Dybala.

Nonetheless, this potential swoop must not prevent the club from signing young stars for the future.