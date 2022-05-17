After seven years in the French capital, Angel Di Maria is about to end his collaboration with Paris Saint Germain. However, the experienced Argentine had expressed his desire to remain in Europe in order to boost his chances of earning a callup for the upcoming World Cup.

While the winger’s statement surely caught the attention of several suitors all around the Old Continent, Juventus appear to be the heavy favorites for his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Di Maria is only a step a way from signing for the Italian giants. El Fideo could well finalize his move to Turin in the next few days as a free agent.

The source adds that Juventus came forward with two proposals, and the player must now decided which formula he wishes to procced with.

The first option would see the 34-year-old earn 7 million euros per season plus bonuses in a two-year deal. As for the second proposal, it’s one-year contract plus an option for a second season with a net salary of 8 millions.

The report also explains how Di Maria is deemed to be an ideal profile for Max Allegri’s 4-3-3 formation.

The Argentine veteran is one of the most decorated players in his generation. He lift a host of trophies during his time at Real Madrid, including a Champions League title. In 2015, he made the switch to PSG following a disappointing season at Manchester United.