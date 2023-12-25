Carlos Soler is reportedly looking for a way out of Paris Saint Germain and has now offered himself to Juventus in January.

The Spaniard is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or on the right wing.

The 26-year-old rose to fame during his time at Valencia, earning himself a transfer to the French capital in the summer of 2022.

But since then, Soler has struggled for playing time at Le Parc des Princes.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the Spanish star is looking to leave the Ligue 1 champions on loan next month in search of additional playing time.

The former Valencia man knows he must prove his worth at club level to earn a spot in the Spanish national this summer at the Euro 2024.

But this season, he has only made 14 appearances for PSG across all competitions, most of them coming off the bench. He contributed with a goal and two assists.

The source claims Soler has been offering his services ahead of the January transfer session for several possible suitors, including Juventus.

Pavan claims the Bianconeri are now reflecting on the matter. The Serie A giants are in the market searching for a new midfielder.

So it remains to be seen if Cristiano Guintoli and Giovanni Manna would consider the Spanish international a suitable profile for the role.

Soler has a contract tying him to the French capital side until 2027.