Juventus is eager to settle the matter of Adrien Rabiot’s future, but the Frenchman is not on the same page as the club.

Rabiot penned a one-year extension before the start of this season, an agreement Juve reluctantly entered into because they wanted a longer contract.

As soon as the campaign began, the Old Lady started asking the World Cup finalist to extend his contract with them further.

However, Rabiot said it was too early, and he wanted to focus on making on-field contributions for the club for now.

Juve agreed and allowed the first half of the term to end before asking for his long-term commitment again.

However, Rabiot is still not ready to talk, and Tuttomercatoweb reveals the club’s latest efforts were not welcomed by the midfielder, who said he wants to discuss his future at the end of the season.

For now, Rabiot wants to focus on helping Juve end the season in good fashion.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot knows what we think about him as a player, but his contract situation gives him a lot of power in this situation.

The midfielder alone can decide if he wants to stay or not, and we need to start looking for a replacement in case he officially leaves.