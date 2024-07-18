Adrien Rabiot has reportedly decided to leave Juventus, and an announcement of his departure will be made soon, according to Calciomercato.

The midfielder has been at Juventus for the last five years, having joined as a free agent from PSG.

He began to show good form in the last two seasons, and last summer, he extended his contract for one more season.

Rabiot has been courted by some of the best clubs in Europe, but Juventus always wanted him to stay.

The club’s offer of a new deal remains on the table, and the midfielder had it with him long before the last season ended.

He officially became a free agent after the Euros, and Juventus has still not heard from him, four days after the competition ended.

According to the report, Rabiot has now decided to leave the club. The midfielder and the Bianconeri will make that decision public imminently.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to see Rabiot leave us this way because we did everything we could to make him stay and assured him that we wanted to keep him.

The Frenchman will get other suitors to add him to their squad, and we have already signed some fine midfielders to replace him.