Due to the shortage in the middle of the park, Juventus could resort to the transfer market as soon as January in an attempt to bolster Max Allegri’s ranks.

In recent days, Manchester City benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri.

The 27-year-old is a Leeds United youth product who rose through the club’s ranks and became a protagonist in the first team.

In the summer of 2022, he made his big-money transfer to Man City. While he’s been collecting medals at the Etihad Stadium, playing time has been a whole different story.

This season, the England international has thus far made seven appearances across all competitions. But his lone start came in a Carabao Cup fixture.

But while Juventus are looking to seize the opportunity and lure Phillips to Turin, Real Madrid are also interested in his services, tells TuttoJuve.

The source claims that the Cityzens will be looking to recuperate the sum splashed for the player’s signature over a year ago (50 million euros).

So while the Spanish giants would have the financial means to finalize the operation, the Bianconeri certainly can’t splash this sum at the moment.

Juve FC say

Even if Real Madrid can afford the player’s price, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re willing to pay such a hefty fee on a player who hardly featured in the starting lineup over the past 16 months.

As for Juventus, they will probably have to look elsewhere in their bid to strengthen their midfield department.