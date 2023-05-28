On the back of a disappointing campaign on all levels, Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus could part ways if the club receives a lucrative offer.

But while news reports have been linking the Serbian with a flurry of top European sides, a Spanish source has now ruled out a switch to Real Madrid.

According to AS via JuventusNews24, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has vetoed a summer onslaught for Vlahovic.

The report claims that the Italian tactician prefers other profiles for the centre-forward role, mainly Tottenham Hotspur star and England captain Harry Kane.

The Spanish capital side still possesses one of the best strikers in the world in the shape of Karim Benzema, but the management is looking to bolster its ranks with a younger bomber who can eventually take the torch from the 35-year-old.

As for Vlahovic, his first full season in Turin has been a letdown. He scored 14 goals across all competitions, but Juventus fans were expecting much more from their 80-million signing.

Juve FC say

Whether the 23-year-old will ever regain the scintillating form displayed in Florence remains uncertain, but as things stand under Max Allegri’s guidance at Juventus, he’ll probably struggle to find his scoring touch.

Nonetheless, a managerial change could spark a rebirth for Vlahovic. So let’s see how this transfer saga will unfold in the summer.