Report – Real Madrid chooses between Haaland and Vlahovic

Real Madrid is in the market for a successor to Karim Benzema and has been scouting many talents around Europe.

One man on their radar is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and that should worry the Bianconeri because Los Blancos is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has the money to buy the best players.

They will want a striker that can deliver goals now and in the future, which makes Vlahovic a target, considering his age and ability.

However, he is not the only striker the European champions are targeting and a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve also wants Manchester City man Erling Haaland.

As they ponder on which target to pursue, the recent charges brought against City by the Premier League has made them turn their attention to Haaland.

The report reveals they have chosen to pursue an interest in the Norwegian over Vlahovic for now, hoping City’s problem will make the former BVB striker move to Madrid.

Juve FC Says

We will be delighted to hear Madrid has turned their attention away from Vlahovic because they are one club that can buy the Serbian.

The former Fiorentina man remains committed to us now, but that could change if the Whites become serious about buying him.