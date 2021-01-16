Report: Real Madrid enter the race to sign potential Juventus target

Memphis Depay has been one of the names who were expected to sign for Barcelona during the last summer transfer market, as the Dutch attacker is considered to be a favorite of his compatriot, current Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, and the club is apparently still pursuing his signature (Football Espana).

However, a report from Ok Diario via Calciomercato, claims that Real Madrid have entered the race for the Lyon forward, as they are ready to rival their Catalan foes, as well as Juventus, who are also keeping tabs on the player, according to the source.

The report adds that Los Blancos view Depay as a long term replacement for their aging bomber Karim Benzema who has recently celebrated his 33rd birthday.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, which would make him an even more tempting target for all three European giants mentioned above, as well as any other potential suitors.

It should be noted that the Bianconeri have recently made a custom out of signing the players who knock them out of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his shocking transfer to Turin in 2018 after eliminating Juve from the Champions League quarter finals few months earlier with Real Madrid, and the same happened a year later with Matthijs De Ligt who captained the Ajax side which surprisingly took the Old Lady out from the very same round.

So whilst Depay’s Lyon knocked out Sarri’s Juventus out of Europe in the round of 16 last season, the Bianconeri didn’t end up signing the Dutchman last summer.

Apparently, the Old Lady will have a better chance at landing the former Manchester United man this summer – with his current contract set to expire – but Fabio Paratici will have to offer him a highly tempting proposal if he’s going to stand a chance in the race against the two Spanish giants.