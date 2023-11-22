While Juventus are searching the market for a new central midfielder, several profiles have landed on the club’s shortlist.

News reports have been consistently linking the Bianconeri with a move for Nice star Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old is the son of former Juventus defender and France hero Lilian Thuram. His older brother Marcus joined Inter last summer and has already cemented himself as a pillar at the club.

However, the Bianconeri have some stern competition for the 22-year-old services, with another European giant reportedly ready to splash their rivals out of the water.

According to TuttoJuve, Real Madrid have joined the fray for Khephren Thuram and would be prepared to meet Nice’s valuation.

The Ligue 1 side reportedly values the France international at around 40 million euros. While Juventus would struggle to forge this figure, it shouldn’t pose a problem for Los Merengues.

As the source explains, Thuram’s profile fits the mold that Real Madrid are seeking at the moment.

The Spanish giants already boast some of the finest young midfielders in the world amongst their ranks, including Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Therefore, the La Liga side would be happy to add yet another gem to their midfield department, especially with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos nearing the end of their legendary spells at the club.

Thuram developed through the ranks of Monaco before joining Nice in 2019. His contract with the French club runs until 2025.