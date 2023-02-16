Report – Real Madrid no longer interested in signing Juventus star

Juventus can breathe a sigh of relief over Dusan Vlahovic after one major suitor dropped its interest in the Serbian striker.

Vlahovic has only been at the club for a year, but he is now one of their most important players at Juve and they have no intention of depriving themselves of the ex-Fiorentina man.

However, that hasn’t stopped admiring glances from other clubs and the interest that would have bothered the Bianconeri the most is the one from Real Madrid.

The European champions are looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema and Vlahovic is one of the finest young strikers in the world who can achieve that.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Los Blancos have now dropped their interest in the 23-year-old.

This means Juve can be confident Vlahovic is staying with them for now.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic represents what we want to achieve in the long term and in the short term.

The striker has delivered since he moved to the club and will only get better, so we must keep him.

Madrid may have dropped out, but other big European sides will also be preparing a move, so we must be on the lookout for the next interest in Vlahovic.