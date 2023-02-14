After putting his physical issues behind him, Dusan Vlahovic has recently reclaimed his status as a pivotal member of Max Allegri’s starting formation.

The Serbian produced a spectacular display in Salerno last Tuesday, scoring a personal brace. Although his recent outing against Fiorentina wasn’t as impressive, he was still able to bag a goal, but was unluckily denied by a marginal offside call.

Therefore, the 23-year-old’s regenerated displays have naturally caught the attention of some of the biggest sharks on the transfer market.

According to ESPN via ilBianconero, Real Madrid have identified Vlahovic as a target ahead of the summer transfer session.

This season, the bomber has contributed with eight goals and two assists in his 13 Serie A appearances. His contract with the club runs until 2026.

Juve FC say

Nowadays, big and powerful strikers have become a rare commodity in football. Thus, it’s normal to have the biggest clubs in Europe queuing up for the Serbian’s services.

As for Los Blancos, they surely realize that Karim Benzema isn’t getting any younger, so this must be the perfect timing to bring in a younger striker and groom him for a successor’s role.

However, we hope that Juventus can resist the temptation despite the financial hardships. But in the end, the player’s desire could be the decisive factor.