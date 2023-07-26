Juventus is currently in the midst of an active pursuit of transfer targets, with Cristiano Giuntoli leading the efforts to bolster the squad and make it instantly competitive.

Over the past two seasons, the Bianconeri haven’t performed at their best, and Giuntoli’s primary focus in this transfer window is to address any redundancy and complacency within the team before the start of the new season.

Among the players on Juve’s shopping list is Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez. However, it appears that the Spanish winger is not particularly interested in the move.

Despite discussions between Juventus, Vazquez, and Real Madrid, the player has turned down their approach. Real Madrid is willing to consider selling him now, given that he has only 12 months left on his contract. However, according to the report on Calciomercato, Vazquez intends to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

This decision by Vazquez poses a challenge for Juventus, as they might need to explore other options to reinforce their squad in that position. As the transfer window progresses, they will likely continue their pursuit of other targets to improve the team’s chances of success in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Vazquez is an experienced player who could do well on our books if we add him to the group.

The club has recently focused on signing very young players, but we need more experienced heads who are not injury-prone.

Vazquez fits that description, having won several major trophies on the books of Real Madrid.

However, we probably must wait another year before eventually getting our man.