Report – Real Madrid targeting young Juventus star

January 10, 2021 - 7:52 am

Merih Demiral is being targeted by Real Madrid as he continues to struggle to earn a first-team place at Juventus.

The Turkish defender joined the Bianconeri last season, and he had some good spells in the team.

Injuries have disrupted his time in Turin, but even when he has been fit, he would still have to sit on the bench behind the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus beat competition from several top teams to sign him at the time, and they might struggle to keep him now.

Fanatik via Fichajes says that Real Madrid is now targeting him as they look to bolster their defence.

The 22-year-old is still highly rated, and the reason why he hasn’t been seeing so much action is because of the quality of the players ahead of him at Juventus.

He has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024, but Madrid is looking to take advantage of his current lack of chances to land him.

Los Blancos aren’t the only top European team looking to sign him with the report claiming that Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham want to sign him as well.

With Giorgio Chiellini now injury-prone, Juventus will want to keep Demiral.

