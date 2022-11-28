Since signing for Lazio in 2015, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been growing from strength to strength, cementing himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

But despite the growing the interest from top sides around the world, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito has been able to ward off the suitors and maintain the services of his most prized asset.

But with the player’s contract expiring in 2024, the concerns have been growing at Formello, as the Eagles could be finally losing their grip on the situation.

As the Serbian’s longtime admirers, Juventus are hoping to pounce on the situation to land their target, even though Lotito’s asking price is still set at 100 million euros.

However, a report from Spain warn Juventus of some unwanted competition from the LaLiga.

According to Marca via TuttoJuve , Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Milinkovic-Savic next summer.

The Serbian might be deemed as a long-term replacement for Los Blancos veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Juve FC say

Lotito might be a stubborn negotiator, but he remains a shrewd business man and will eventually make the best deal for his club.

With his player’s contract expiring in 2024, perhaps he won’t get his 100 millions, but he will still be able to squeeze a large sum from a top European side.

It remains to be seen if it will be Juventus, Real Madrid or another suitor that is yet to reveal itself. But one thing is for sure, the competition will only drive the price up.