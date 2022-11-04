Álvaro Odriozola has entered the radar of Juventus in recent weeks as the Bianconeri look to get in better shape.

They have been in poor form in the last two seasons and it is down to dismal performances from some players.

Juve wants to correct this by bringing in newer men that will improve their squad. Odriozola is one player they have been monitoring.

The full-back has not been near regular first-team action at Real Madrid this season and he wants to leave them.

Juve is willing to offer him an escape route having watched him impress on loan at Fiorentina last season.

The Bianconeri wanted to sign him for free, but a report on Tuttojuve claims Madrid is unwilling to allow him to leave.

Instead, the Spanish side wants between 10 to 12m euros before they can sanction his departure.

Juve is expected to meet this figure before Madrid allows him to move to Turin, but the report says the Bianconeri want to negotiate it.

They intend to pay less than that and they could offer to take him on loan with a buy option.

Juve FC Says

It is surprising that Odriozola has not found a team he can stay and play regularly with despite impressing on loan at Fiorentina.

At 26, he is still relatively young and can deliver some good performances for Juventus if he joins us.

However, we must approach Madrid before he can join us and eyes would be on Federico Cherubini in the next few months to see if he can get the deal sorted.