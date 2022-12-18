Juventus were missing key players for their mid-season Friendly against Arsenal, which gave new players and those who have played little the chance to stake a claim for a shirt.

Two players with a point to prove were Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti, who have hardly played any minutes of football all season.

Both players were surrounded by a number of youngsters as Max Allegri gave chances to some budding players in the Juve U19 and Next Gen teams.

However, they failed to impress, and a report on Il Bianconero reveals it clearly shows Juve is nothing without their Brazilian defenders.

Gleison Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro did not play the game after being given extended breaks following their World Cup appearances with Brazil.

Leonardo Bonucci has been dealing with different fitness problems this season and did not travel for the fixture because of another injury.

Yet Gatti and Rugani proved that Juve could be in trouble if the players above them on the pecking order are not available to play.

Juve FC Says

Rugani and Gatti have not been getting enough minutes to play this season, and their shaky performance in the game shows why Max Allegri has been benching them.

They need to do better, or the club will sell and replace them at the end of this season.