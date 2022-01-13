Report reckons substitution attempt may have played a part in Alexis Sanchez’s goal

It is being claimed that trying to bring on Leonardo Bonucci may have distracted Juventus’ defenders just before Inter Milan scored their winning goal against the Bianconeri yesterday.

Both clubs were preparing for a penalty shootout in the closing stages of extra time before Inter scored through Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean was helped by a mistake by Alex Sandro, and it has now been claimed that Juventus players were distracted at that stage of the game.

Sport Mediaset via Football Italia reckons Max Allegri wanted to sub on Bonucci late in the game so he could take a penalty.

The defender was ready to come on, so the manager and his coaching crew were shouting at Juve’s players to foul someone and concede a free-kick so that the substitution could be made.

As the players tried to follow the instructions, they may have been distracted, which caused the lapse in concentration from Sandro and cost Juve the match.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has been one of the best penalty takers for both club and country, and, understandably, Juve wanted him on the pitch to take one.

We probably should have subbed him on earlier, if this report is accurate.

However, these players are professionals and should know how to keep calm in situations like this. Hopefully, this type of mistake doesn’t repeat itself again this season.