Amidst all the uncertainty surrounding the club, an emerging report has come up with an unexpected twist.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus could replace Angel Di Maria with Dejan Kulusevski.

The Argentine veteran is running on an expiring contract after insisting on signing a one-year deal upon his arrival last summer.

But while the parties are negotiating a possible renewal, the 35-year-old might end up leaving Turin, especially if the club fails to reach the Champions League due to expected sanctions.

On the other hand, Kulusevski has been on loan at Tottenham Hotspur since January 2022. But following a remarkable start to life in North London, he has been on a skid lately, leaving his future in the Premier League up in the air.

While the Spurs have an option to make the transfer permanent, the departures of Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici could spark his exit and a subsequent return to Juventus.

In this case, the Bianconeri could reportedly consider the young Swede as a direct replacement for Di Maria, given that both players primarily feature on the right wing, but can also play behind the striker.

Nevertheless, Pavan adds that Juventus could also attempt to sell Kulusevski to another club if Tottenham are no longer interested in his services.

Since this case has its fair share of uncertain circumstances, it remains difficult to foreshadow how it will play out.

If Kulusevski returns to Juventus in the summer, one would wonder if he’ll be able to carve himself a starting berth if Max Allegri were to remain at the helm, given how their first collaboration unfolded.