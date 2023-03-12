Report reveals all the figures behind Ranocchia’s possible sale to Monza

Due to the lack of space in the first team, Juventus sent two of their most promising young midfielders to Monza. But while Nicolò Rovella could carve himself a spot at Continassa next season, Filippo Ranocchia’s situation remains less encouraging.

This season, the Italian has only made 13 Serie A appearances, mostly coming from the bench. His lone goal came in the form of a splendid freekick against Milan at the San Siro.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Monza can buy the player outright for 10 million euros once his loan spell expires at the end of the season.

The source understands that the Biancorossi are yet to exercise this option, and will wait until the end of the campaign to decide on the matter.

Yet, Juventus can still snatch back Ranocchia’s services, as they have a buy-back option set at 12 million.

The 21-year-old started his career in Perugia, before joining the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in January 2019. He started his adventure in Turin as a member of the Primavera squad, before earning a promotion to the Next Gen squad in 2020.

Last season, Ranocchia spent his campaign on loan at Serie B side Vicenza. Despite relegation, he proved to be one of the bright spots of the club’s campaign.