As we all know by now, Juventus are building their squad around Dusan Vlahovic, and putting the number 9 on the Serbian’s back is the latest indication of his importance to the project.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old needs to be surrounded by players who can take some of the burden off his back.

With Alvaro Morata gone for now and Moise Kean’s future up in the air, the Bianconeri are in a dire need for a new striker who can act as a backup for the former Fiorentina star.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Marko Arnautovic is Max Allegri’s favorite candidate for the role.

While the source believes that the Austrian would gladly join the Old Lady’s ranks, Bologna’s approval remains the most significant hurdle.

The 33-year-old joined the Emilians last season, cementing himself as one of the pillars of the squad.

Therefore, the Rossoblu aren’t planning on parting ways with their bomber who’s tied to a contract until 2024. Hence, it would take a lucrative offer to convince them.

Juve FC say

Strong, technical, experienced and prolific in front of goal. No wonder why Allegri is fond of Arnautovic.

However, if Bologna continue to play hardball, the management will eventually have to look elsewhere rather than splashing a large sum on a veteran backup.