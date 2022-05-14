Report reveals Giorgio Chiellini’s next club

After 17 years of incredible service, Giorgio Chiellini has decided to leave Juventus at the end of the current campaign. The legendary captain has a contract until 2023, but the club will grant him an early termination based on his request.

The 37-year-old has announced the decision following the Coppa Italia final against Inter last Wednesday. Therefore, the defender will greet the Allianz Stadium crowds for one last time when the Bianconeri host Lazio on Monday.

Hence, the speculations surrounding his next club are already in full motion, and it appears that we have an early favorite.

According to SportMediaset via TuttoJuve, Chiellini and Los Angeles FC are close to reaching an agreement, with the player eager to enjoy an experience in Major League Soccer before hanging his boots.

The franchise is relatively new to the competition. They played their first MLS match in March 2018. Their most famous star at the present is former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela.

LAFC became the crosstown rivals of LA Galaxy, a side that a built a worldwide reputation after luring in some major names during the past 15 years or so (the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic).

Therefore, signing Chiellini would surely lift the status of LAFC and help them garner the support of the Italo-American fanbase.