Report reveals heated locker-room confrontation following Juve’s draw to Bologna

Last Saturday, observers and fans alike widely expected Juventus to secure all three points when they hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, the Emilians took a shocking lead via Marko Arnautovic while the Bianconeri struggled to create opportunities.

They were only able to snatch an injury-time equalizer through Dusan Vlahovic as their opponents were down to nine men.

Obviously this result left Max Allegri and his men disappointed with their display. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that a confrontation erupted between the manager and the players in the aftermath.

The source says that heated discussion took place in the locker room following last weekend’s draw, with Allegri specifically demanding more creativity and fluidity from the middle of the park.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach will be hoping to receive answers on the pitch when Juventus host Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals on Wednesday night.

Juve FC say

Following unsatisfactory performances and disappointing results, we can always expect these type of heated confrontations to ensue. In fact, it would be strange if the manager and the players don’t make a fuss out of it.

In the “All or Nothing” series, we all saw how the players and their manager at the time (Andrea Pirlo) almost destroyed the locker room following every underwhelming result.

Let’s just hope that Allegri and his men can find the right answers to solve the knots that have haunted the team during their last few outings.