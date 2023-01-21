Report reveals how Arsenal beat Juventus to Kiwior

Juventus held a long-standing interest in Jakob Kiwior and the Bianconeri normally wins the race for talents in Serie A.

However, Arsenal has reportedly beaten them to land the Spezia man as the Pole heads to the Premier League instead of the Allianz Stadium.

A report on Tuttujove has now revealed what happened behind the scenes that made the Bianconeri miss out on adding the World Cup star to their squad.

It reveals the Bianconeri did have a strong interest in the 22-year-old, but the blacks and whites were only prepared to pay a maximum of 12m euros for the defender, which did not meet Spezia’s valuation.

Arsenal agreed to pay at least 20m euros plus add-ons, which did the trick for them.

Juve FC Says

At 22 and having played at the World Cup, Kiwior’s market value is at least 20m euros, considering how inflated players are now.

If Juve wants to get the best talents on the market while competing with the top clubs, they must be willing to splash the cash even if it feels overpriced.

We have other targets on our wishlist, but we must be willing to spend if we want to win the race for any of them.