Report reveals how close Juventus were to losing Vlahovic

Juventus sealed the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window instead of waiting until the end of last season to sign their man.

The striker had been in stunning form at Fiorentina in the first half of that term and was on course to score up to 30 goals.

However, Juve didn’t want to lose the prodigious goal machine and added him to their squad quickly.

According to the media, one club that was keen to sign him was Arsenal of the Premier League.

The Gunners were prepared to break the bank to add him to their squad and Juve had to be worried about their interest.

However, a report on Bild via Calciomercato reveals the team that likely would have beaten them to his signature was Manchester United.

The Red Devils were struggling and wanted to splash the cash on a top player. The report claims Vlahovic was one of their biggest goals.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s form at Fiorentina was too good for any club not to consider buying him and it is not a surprise that we almost lost him to another side.

This story just shows why we need to appreciate our executives for their swift execution of the plan to add him to the team.