Juventus has beaten Inter Milan to the signature of Gleison Bremer, despite a last-minute effort from last season’s Coppa Italia winners.

The Brazilian joins from Torino even though he appeared close to moving to Inter for much of this transfer window.

He had reportedly told the Nerazzurri that he will wait for them, but Juve has moved faster to add him to their squad.

Max Allegri’s men will complete his signing today, but it could have been hijacked last night.

Juve’s bid for his signature was higher than what Inter had offered to Torino, and it was accepted.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Inter didn’t give up, and they attempted to hijack the transfer last night.

They made a new offer to Il Toro, but the Brazilian had already decided to join Juve and rejected their last approach.

Juve FC Says

Bremer will be a key signing for us and it is great that we have added him to the group.

It means we might go through this season and not exactly miss Matthijs de Ligt after his move to Bayern Munich.

We are still interested in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. Adding him to the squad will give us important depth in defence which will be key to our success in different competitions.