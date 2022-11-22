Report reveals how Juventus missed out on signing Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is one of the world’s most recognisable youngsters now after his stunning start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder plays for Borussia Dortmund in the German top flight and will be an important player for England at the WC.

He scored their first goal in the 6-2 win against Iran and ran the show in midfield against the Iranians.

Bellingham could leave BVB at the end of this season and several top clubs are vying for his signature.

The midfielder will attract even more sides and increase his transfer value if he keeps doing well at the World Cup.

However, he could have been on the books of Juventus before now, with a new report revealing how close he was to join them.

Football Italia claims Fabio Paratici spoke to the midfielder when he was at Birmingham and he even visited Juve’s Turin base.

However, he eventually chose to move to Germany with Dortmund.

Juve FC Says

Bellingham has been a wanted player since he broke through at Birmingham and we certainly want him in our squad.

The midfielder is now more expensive and it is hard to see Juve win the race for his signature, even if we make an entrance.