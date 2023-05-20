Report reveals how much Juventus pocketed from Europa League prize money

This week, Juve’s adventure in the Europa League reached an abrupt end in Andalusia. The Bianconeri traveled to Sevilla in the hopes of securing a spot in the final, but an extra-time winner from Erik Lamela sent the Spaniards to Budapest.

Aside from securing a trophy plus and a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, Juventus will also miss out on some extra prize money that they would have collected in the final.

So how much money did the Italians forge from their campaign in Europe’s secondary club tournament?

According to Calcio e Finanzia via ilBianconero, Juventus have pocketed just over 10 million euros from their Europa League campaign.

As we all know, the competition’s prize money pales in comparison to the Champions League.

The Bianconeri started their European season in UCL, but a disastrous group-stage campaign saw them barely edge out Maccabi Haifa for a third-place finish that sent them to the Europa League.

Juventus managed to eliminate Nantes in the playoff round before toppling Freiburg in the Round of 16 and then Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals, but a meeting against Europa League serial winners Sevilla in the semi-final proved to be the Old Lady’s bane.

While the first leg in Turin ended in a 1-1 draw, the Andalusians secured a 2-1 win at home after extra time.