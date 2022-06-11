Report reveals how much Pogba’s deal would cost Juventus coffers

With every passing day, Paul Pogba is edging closer towards finalizing his Juventus comeback.

Last week, Manchester United officially announced the departure of the midfielder after six years of service and he’s now free to sign for a new club.

But as we all know by now, the Frenchman has his heart set on a return to Turin where he had enjoyed the most successful time of his career (at least in club football).

Even though the 29-year-old will earn significantly less in Italy, his arrival remains costly for the Old Lady.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus will spend 80 million euros in gross wages, signing-on fee, agent commissions and other expenses related to Pogba’s return.

The source believes that the club will offer the 2018 World Cup winner a similar contract proposal to the one offered to Paulo Dybala last October, which was later withdrawn following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

In short, Pogba should receive a four-year deal that would seem him earn up to 10 millions per season after adding bonuses.

While this might sound slightly hefty, the club apparently feels the need to add a household name to the fold following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala, and will use the Growth Decree (applicable on athletes signed from abroad) to save 50% on taxes related to the player’s wages.