Report reveals how much power Paratici wielded at Juventus

In recent days, the prosecutor’s office has been releasing some wiretaps gathered in the investigation related to the alleged financial irregularities at Juventus.

While these revelations include all sort of comments and statements made by the club’s present and past officials, all fingers lead towards one person: Fabio Paratici.

The current Tottenham director worked at Juventus between 2010 and 2021, and apparently enjoyed a free reign in his last three years in Turin following the departure of his old mentor Giuseppe Marotta.

So how much power did the former sporting director truly wield at Juventus?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNew24, Paratici had the authority to sign any player independently if the price tag didn’t exceed 25 million euros.

However, if the player’s transfer fee was somewhere in between 25 and 50 millions, then the director needed the signature of the recently-resigned vice-president Pavel Nedved alongside his.

For a transfer between 50 and 75 millions, Paratici needed the stamp of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, while any deal that exceeded 75 millions had to be approved by the board of directors.

Now surely Agnelli and the board reserved the right to have a say on the major transfers, nonetheless, it seems that Paratici had indeed enjoyed a free reign, if the report is to be believed.

After all, the vast majority of the dealings conducted by the club were transactions below 25 millions, and the controversial director had the ability to pull off these deals without the approval of any higher authority.