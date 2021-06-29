Report reveals how much Ronaldo weighs on Juve’s balance sheet

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the summer of 2018, Juve’s budget hadn’t looked the same. Whilst the management adopted a mostly cautious approach in the Giuseppe Marotta days, this transfer signaled the beginning of a more adventurous era.

Whilst the success or failure of this transfer strategy from a financial perspective remains a topic of debate, the Portuguese’s 100 million euros move from Real Madrid remains the Bianconeri’s record transfer.

Besides the hefty transfer fee, CR7 earns astronomical wages. The star receives 31 million euros as net wages, but when we add the taxes paid, this figure becomes much larger.

According to ilBianconero, Ronaldo costs Juventus 87 millions per season, between wages and transfer payments.

Whilst the management was perhaps happy to pay these figures following his landing in Turin, the financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic made it a huge burden on the club’s balance sheet.

Ronaldo has only year left in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll stay with the Old Lady until its expiry in 2022, or opt for an earlier divorce this summer.

On the pitch, the former Manchester United star often delivered the goals, and he became the first player in the club’s history to reach his 100th goal as early as his third season with the club.

However, a section of the fans has been unhappy with his performances – especially after the Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto – believing that his presence affected the team’s playing style in a negative manner.