Report reveals Juventus first choice target for their left-back spot

Juventus needs to sign a new left-back next season and several names are on their radar.

The Bianconeri will likely release Alex Sandro, who has underperformed recently and they have a list of targets.

Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo featured prominently on it earlier in the season, but the interest in him seems to have faded recently.

Juve is instead now considering a move for a player closer to home, according to reports on their search.

Calciomercato reveals the left-back who is their priority now is Empoli’s, Fabiano Parisi.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest players in his position in Serie A and the Bianconeri are seriously monitoring him.

Juve FC Says

Parisi remains one of the best options we can get for our left-back spot as he develops his game at Empoli.

The left-back is still very young, which means he will develop further at the Allianz Stadium and stay with us for the long term.

Luca Pellegrini is doing well on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and they could compete for the spot on our team when he returns in the summer.

However, they could both be too inexperienced to fight for that role, which means we probably need to sign at least one experienced player to help either of them.