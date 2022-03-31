Chiesa
Club News

Report reveals Juve’s first order of business for next summer

March 31, 2022 - 5:15 pm

While the Juventus management is currently busy in resolving the knots on the contract extensions front, the summer will be even more eventful.

Aside from searching the market for new stars, the hierarchy will first have to figure out the future of some of the club’s current players.

However, the Bianconeri management has a clear idea on what the first order of business will on the summer agenda.

According to Calciomercato, the first thing that Juventus will do this summer is securing the services of Federico Chiesa on a permanent basis.

The winger first landed in Turin in 2020 on a two-year deal with an obligation to buy, for a total worth around 60 million euros (it could reach 70 millions after adding bonuses).

The Italian was one of the main stars of the previous campaign, but an ACL injury last January cut his current season short.

As the source explains, the Old Lady’s Champions League qualification would trigger the obligation to buy clause. This scenario now appears likely with Max Allegri’s men sitting fourth in the Serie A table and opening a gap with those behind them.

Nevertheless, the report adds that Juventus intend to buy the player’s outrights regardless of the obligation clause.

Therefore, with or without the Champions League football, Chiesa’s future apparently lies in Turin, as the club regards him as one of the pillars for both the present and the future.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

sandro

Video – Del Piero asks the fans to pick his best career goal

March 31, 2022
Antony

Former Juventus midfielder told the club to sign Ajax forward

March 31, 2022
Donnarumma

Donnarumma remains on Juventus radar, but will have to wait for another year

March 31, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.