Report reveals Juve’s first order of business for next summer

While the Juventus management is currently busy in resolving the knots on the contract extensions front, the summer will be even more eventful.

Aside from searching the market for new stars, the hierarchy will first have to figure out the future of some of the club’s current players.

However, the Bianconeri management has a clear idea on what the first order of business will on the summer agenda.

According to Calciomercato, the first thing that Juventus will do this summer is securing the services of Federico Chiesa on a permanent basis.

The winger first landed in Turin in 2020 on a two-year deal with an obligation to buy, for a total worth around 60 million euros (it could reach 70 millions after adding bonuses).

The Italian was one of the main stars of the previous campaign, but an ACL injury last January cut his current season short.

As the source explains, the Old Lady’s Champions League qualification would trigger the obligation to buy clause. This scenario now appears likely with Max Allegri’s men sitting fourth in the Serie A table and opening a gap with those behind them.

Nevertheless, the report adds that Juventus intend to buy the player’s outrights regardless of the obligation clause.

Therefore, with or without the Champions League football, Chiesa’s future apparently lies in Turin, as the club regards him as one of the pillars for both the present and the future.