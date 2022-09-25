Report reveals Juve’s possible plans for the lengthy winter break

Due to the World Cup’s uncustomary timing, this season’s schedule will be anything but usual. The campaign will be halted by November before resuming once again in January.

This will leave football clubs with plenty of free time during the autumn. So what are Juventus planning to do in December?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will go on holiday for a couple of weeks following their last match of the year against Lazio on November 13.

Afterwards, the players will return to the pitch, with the club planning a training camp for a week or so during the month of December.

The source expects the management to opt for a relatively warm destination to avoid the freezing winter temperatures. The report names either Spain or Turkey as possible venues.

Moreover, the Old Lady could take part in some friendly tests against some of her European counterparts.

Max Allegri will have his Italian contingent at his disposal, including club captain Leonardo Bonucci, Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa who will be working on his recovery.

Aside from the Azzurri stars, Juan Cuadrado will also take part in the winter camp as the Colombian national team failed to secure a ticket to Qatar 2022.