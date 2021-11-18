Report reveals Juve’s primary midfield target in January

Whilst Juventus are still searching the market for a new midfielder that could arrive as soon as January, the media outlets are trying to understand which candidates will be the favorites to land in Turin.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have already admitted defeat in the race for Aurelien Tchouameni, as Chelsea have entered the fray with a lucrative offer.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini and company have now set their sights on two players from Borussia Monchengladbach.

We’ve all heard the rumors linking Denis Zakaria to Juventus, but the Italians are also monitoring his younger teammate, Kouadio Manu Koné.

In fact, the report claims that the Old Lady prefers the latter, as he represents a safe investment for the future.

The 20-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in January after completing a switch from Toulouse worth 9 million euros.

This season, Koné has thus far made six league appearances for Gladbach, and one in the domestic cup.

The source adds that the fallback options remain Zenit’s Axel Witsel and Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara.

Juve FC Say

While the content of the report remains doubtful, one must wonder if investing in yet another young and inexperienced player would be the wisest decision at the moment.

Based on the club’s performances this season, it appears that Max Allegri needs a well-established commander who can support Manuel Locatelli and company instead of a young prospect who’s still developing his game.