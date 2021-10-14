Report reveals Juve’s renewal offer for Bernardeschi

Once regarded as one of the best rising talents in Serie A, Federico Bernardeschi made the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2017.

However, the Italian’s stint in Turin has thus far been largely underwhelming, and his contract is now set to expire at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the two parties still intend on renewing their collaboration – at least if they can reach an agreement for a new contract.

According Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are willing to maintain the Euro 2020 winner, but under their own conditions.

The 27-year-old currently earns 4 million euros per season as net wages, but the management want to reduce it to 2.5 millions which could reach 3 millions with bonuses.

Perhaps these aren’t the figures that the player was hoping for, but the current financial crisis coupled with his modest performances made it difficult for the club to maintain his current wage beyond the ongoing season.

It remains to be seen if Bernardeschi will accept the offer. If not, then a January departure could be on the cards.

The report event mentions a swap deal that would see the winger making the switch to Milan in exchange for Alessio Romagnoli who is also running on an expiring contract.