Report reveals Paul Pogba’s most likely return date following recent tests

Last summer, Paul Pogba’s long anticipated return to Juventus was one of the most exciting stories in Italian football. But unfortunately for both parties, the Frenchman is yet to play a single minute in a competitive match.

Shortly following his return to the club, the midfielder suffered a meniscus injury, and he managed to make the situation even worse by opting for an ill-advised unconventional treatment.

Eventually, the 29-year-old went under the knife and was hoping to make his re-debut in January. While he was close to featuring against Monza, the woeful circumstances prompted Max Allegri to make different choices. Paul then suffered a relapse which kept him out of the Coppa Italia clash against Lazio in midweek.

According to reports from Sky Sport and Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Pogba underwent medical tests on Saturday which revealed the extend of his recent setback.

The source confirms that the former Man United star suffered from a muscle fatigue which will most likely keep him out of Tuesday’s trip to Salerno.

Nonetheless, the report believes that Allegri is hoping to have the French international available for the first leg of the Europe League playoff round against Nantes on February 16.

The Allianz Stadium will host the first encounter, and Juventus will return the visit on February 23.