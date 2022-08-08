Paul Pogba chose not to undergo surgery after consulting a doctor for advice on his recent injury.

The midfielder joined Juve in this transfer window and he remains one of their finest players.

The Bianconeri hope he becomes the new leader of their midfield, but the club will be without him in the opening weeks of the campaign.

He injured his knee on their tour of America, and he had two options to recover.

He chose the easier and faster one as he hopes to be in the France squad for the next World Cup.

A report on Il Bianconero confirms that he is five weeks away from recovery.

It claims in the next three weeks, he would be alternating between the Continassa pool and the JMedical for mostly water therapy.

In the following two weeks, he will train alone before returning to the group.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury is a big blow, but it is part of the game and we need to prepare our squad for an important campaign with that in mind.

Hopefully, when he returns, he would not suffer a relapse until the campaign finishes.

We also need to sign another midfielder to bolster the squad before the window closes.