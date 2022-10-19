In recent weeks, the rapport between Leonardo Bonucci and the Juventus supporters has deteriorated amidst some episodes which left the ultras unpleased with the captain’s antics.

Moreover, the defender’s relationship with his manager Max Allegri is a storied one which dates back the coach’s first tenure in Turin. So amidst the club’s crisis, these tensions were ought to explode.

Hence, some believe that the veteran’s time at the Allianz Stadium is running out, with speculations linking him with switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, Bonucci would love to reunite with Antonio Conte in North London, as the two men share a strong rapport.

However, the source believes that a January transfer remains unlikely, and that the Spurs are yet to come forward with a concrete offer for the player. Nonetheless, a summer switch would be more plausible.

The defender has a contract with Juventus running until 2024.

At the age of 35, Bonucci’s best days are well behind him. Moreover, his leadership has been under great scrutiny, as he’s struggling to fill Giorgio Chiellini’s large boots.

Perhaps a change of air would benefit both parties. It would allow the player to experience a different culture away from the overwhelming pressure in Turin, while Juventus should seize the opportunity to revamp the backline.