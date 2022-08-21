rabiot
Report reveals Rabiot’s playing role against Sampdoria

August 21, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Adrien Rabiot is set for his first Juventus start of the season after his failed move to Manchester United.

The midfielder missed the Bianconeri first game of the campaign because of suspension and he was expected to leave the club before this match.

Juve had agreed on a transfer fee for his sale to Manchester United, but the midfielder’s outrageous demands scuppered the move.

He is now set to remain at the Allianz Stadium for another campaign and he will almost certainly leave the club as a free agent next summer.

For now, Max Allegri needs to reintegrate him into his squad and a report on Tuttojuve claims he is very likely to start the match against Sampdoria.

The report says because of the transfer rumours around him, Denis Zakaria is not 100% ready, so Rabiot will start the match.

He would play as a left-midfielder in a midfield-three as Juve attempts to win back-to-back matches.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the players that Allegri trusts and it is hardly a surprise that the Juve manager is bringing him back into the team.

With the likes of Paul Pogba out with an injury, he could enjoy an extended run in the team at the start of this campaign.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 21, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    mediocrity the watch word. always ensured play time under the dinosaur.

