Report reveals resale clause in Luca Pellegrini’s Lazio contract

In what was a cold winter transfer session in Turin, Luca Pellegrini’s last-gasp switch from Eintracht Frankfurt took center stage, although it left Max Allegri’s squad intact.

The left-back started his campaign on loan with the Europa League winners, but appeared to be hellbent on a homecoming.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan with Maurizio Sarri’s team until the end of the campaign. The capital side will have to eventually make a decision on the player’s future in June.

According to il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, Lazio will have the option to buy Pellegrini in the summer for 12 million euros.

However, Juventus could still make a profit from the Italian’s sale in the future. The source claims that the Old Lady has inserted a resale clause which allows the club to pocket 20% from the total sum of a resale.

This season, the fullback made nine Bundesliga appearances and four in the Champions League during his time at Frankfurt. However, he’s yet to make his debut for the Biancocelesti.

Pellegrini had initially signed for Juventus in 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola join Roma.

The 23-year-old displayed some promising signs last season, but Max Allegri would often opt for his more experienced options – namely Alex Sandro and Mattia De Siglio.