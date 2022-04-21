Report reveals the date of Zidane’s visit to the Allianz Stadium

Last week, all eyes were on Alessandro Del Piero, as the Juventus icon made his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium since leaving the club in 2012.

The 2006 World Cup winner greeted the delighted supporters at the stadium prior to the Bianconeri’s encounter against Bologna last Saturday.

However, the legendary 10 might not be the lone former star who salutes the Allianz crowd this season.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Zinedine Zidane could follow suit and make an appearance at the Juventus Stadium this season.

The source believes that club president Andrea Agnelli could invite the former playmaker for the Old Lady’s home fixture against Venezia on the 1st of May.

The 1998 World Cup winner is one of the absolute best players in the sport’s history. He played for Juventus between 1996 and 2001, before completing a switch to Real Madrid for a world record fee at the time.

Following his retirement, Zidane become the manager of Los Blancos on two sperate spells. His first one remains the more successful, as he famously led the Spanish giants towards three successive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a role at Juventus, and his potential visit could prove to be an opportunity to open channels with the club’s hierarchy.